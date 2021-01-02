The issue of fireworks and their impact on animals and birds is a common cause for concern. Besides being frightening, the firecrackers produce plumes of smoke that are harmful to the planet. For various reasons and after environmentalists’ constant struggle to take action against the fireworks displays on occasions such as New Year’s Eve, some places across countries have banned them. Yet, people are still captured enjoying fireworks. Post the New Year 2021 celebration, hundreds of birds were found dead on the street in Rome on New Year’s Eve 2020 were scattered to death by fireworks, as claimed by animal rights campaigners. There is a ban on fireworks at the Italian capital city in order to protect people, animals and heritage sites. The ban was largely ignored. The aftermath of the NYE celebration shook people, but will we ever learn?

This is not the first time that such an unfortunate situation made headlines post any global celebration. Last year, a rabbit died of the fright at the sound of fireworks. A video captured a dog shivering at the sound of firecrackers. A puppy died of a heart attack after being terrified of fireworks in the United Kingdom. Birds have also killed post celebrations in the past. The negative impact of fireworks on public health is at least occasionally the topic of public concern, potential negative impacts on birds and wildlife are rarely considered.

Animal rights activists called the latest scene from Rome a ‘massacre.’ Footage and pictures from outside the Roma Termini train station, the main station in the city, captured the bodies of the birds covering a street and the walkways on either side.

Watch the Video:

The cause of the deaths has not yet been confirmed, but the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals said firecrackers and fireworks had been let off in a nearby neighbourhood used by birds to roost. Fireworks post problems for wild birds in particular.

Aftermath of NYE

A spokesperson from the organisation, Loredana Diglio was quoted in reports saying, “"It can be that they died from fear. They can fly up together and knock against each other, or hit windows or electric power lines. Let’s not forget they can also die of heart attacks.” Diglio added that fireworks display distress or injure wild and domestic animals every year. The Italian branch of the IOPA has pushed a ban on sales on the explosives for personal use due to the threat to animals.

