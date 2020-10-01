It’s October 1st, and people pin hope for the month to be nice and not stressful as the rest of the months have been this year. With the pandemic-induced restrictions in place, and so many other events, it was quite evident for the netizens to desperately hope that this month be nice. ‘Hello, October, Please be Nice,’ social media users are sharing their views and hope from the tenth month of the year as they welcome the month full of new hopes and events. People are sharing quotes, funny memes, GIFs and HD images to start yet another month of 2020.

It has been a crazy year, and there was no doubt in it. We have already been dealing with a lot of national and international tension, and then the pandemic hit us. So bad, that we are all now stuck indoors, desperately waiting for things to turn into normalcy again. As a new month begins, the first day is filled with messages, funny memes and images with everyone desperately urging the month to be nice. Besides, October is filled with many festivals and events, and it is only natural for netizens to plead the month to not be difficult as the previous months. October 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Sharad Navratri, Gandhi Jayanti, World Teachers’ Day, Dussehra, Durga Puja; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Check Tweets:

New Beginning!

Goodbye September☀️🌻☀️ Hello October🍂🎃🍂 We are ready for you!☕️🥧 Every ending has a new beginning. #October1st pic.twitter.com/YXsOqNwPXt — Joy Bella (@joybellabella) October 1, 2020

Is It Your Favourite Month Too?

Spooky Season!

LOL

Oh god damnit. It’s #October1st. Here we go again.. pic.twitter.com/bqxr1bjmbf — Chief Deputy Hunt (@DeputyHunt) October 1, 2020

Hello, October!

Happy First Day of October

Welcome the New Month

October 1st!

Although it can be stressful to stay indoors like we are for so long, we must not forget that it is the necessity. Let us all be responsible and follow all the COVID-19 guidelines so that we do not end up making the situation worse than it already is. Happy October, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).