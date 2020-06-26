YouTube sensation, Jenna Mourey, famously known by her channel name Jenna Marbles announced that she is quitting the platform ‘for now’ following controversy over racial and other offensive videos in the past. Announcing the same, Jenna uploaded a video titled, ‘A Message,’ where she tearfully apologised for her racist and sexist content that had created controversy in the past years. In her latest video, the 33-year-old American YouTuber also informed fans that she has made private almost all of her old content that created a stir online. Looking visibly upset, the YouTube star bid a tearful goodbye to fans, thanking all of those who supported her and also apologising for content she created that offended and hurt people including racist videos. From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Jenna Marbles started her YouTube channel ten years ago in 2010, when the platform was just starting to go mainstream. Over the years, she earned more than 20 million subscribers on her channel. Her content revolves around comedy sketches and satirical how-to videos, many of which now have been made private. Her more recent videos are around lifestyle and DIY content.

In her latest video, Jenna highlighted specific videos from 2011 and 2012—where she donned blackface to mimic rapper Nicki Minaj and another featuring a rap song with a joke about Asians. All these videos are now no longer available for viewers to view as she had made them private. “I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It's not okay. It's shameful. It's awful. I wish it wasn't part of my past,” she said for the video of Minaj impersonation. Amit Bhadana Becomes First Indian YouTuber To Hit 20M Subscribers!

Jenna further added the rap song, which had lyric, “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong ding dong,” was “inexcusable” and “shouldn’t have existed.”

Watch the Video Here:

Jenna ended the video by saying, “I don't know how long it's going to be. I just want to make sure the things I'm putting in the world aren't hurting anyone ... so I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”

Jenna's decision and the way in which she communicated to her fans is commendable and hold valuable lessons for other content creators facing similar questions. She did not only issue an apology. In her brief video, highlighting the controversial content she had created in the past, she did what many others may fail—owning her mistakes. We hope that the YouTuber take this break in a significant manner, analysing what else she can do to increase awareness among fans and come back with mind-blowing content.

