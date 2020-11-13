2020 ki Diwali, mask wali. None of us even had the slightest of the idea at the beginning of this year, that we will be looking out for masks more than sweets on Diwali BUT here we are. The coronavirus pandemic is still present and we must abide by the preventive measures to protect ourselves from falling prey to COVID-19. However, that doesn't mean that you have to dull your shine, even literally. LED face masks are going viral and they are the perfect definition of Deepavali 2020. Yes, this colourful face mask that lights up in different colours doesn't just glisten your Diwali but also protect you from catching the coronavirus, thus making for the best tool to make your festivities safe yet fun.

A video doing rounds on social media shows a woman wearing these LED light face mask and flaunting the various colours it exhibits. Just like the LED lights we use to deck up our houses, these mask change colours. However, if you are thinking that they look gaudy, making you look like a shady chandelier then you're wrong the colours are subtle and they glow in progression making up for a happy yet chic look that you can don this Diwali. If you don't believe us check out this video below:

Diwali 2020 Special Face Mask With LED Light Colour Variation(Watch Video)

Ever since the coronavirus took over the world, innovative forms of masks have been going viral. For instance, this Cuttack man who wore gold face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh amid coronavirus pandemic. Recently, pictures of Corona curry and Mask naan from a Jodhpur restaurant were going viral. And this is not the first time we have seen food items being shaped like the deadly virus another example would be a sweet shop owner in Kolkata wanted to uplift the spirit of people in these difficult times and he designed 'corona sweets'. This doesn't end here, one of the biggest restaurant chains Temple City, in Madurai introduced a special menu with food items shaped like COVID-19. The restaurant was in fact, the first one to experiment with facemask-shaped rotis/parottas. Well, looks like Indians just know how to use the lemons thrown at them to spread happiness and positivity!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).