If you have scrolled on Twitter in the last two days, then you may come across the orange and red coloured skies in California. But that's not the beauty of sunset but skies of thick smog and smoke from the wildfires around. California and Oregon are battling massive wildfires which continue to spread across acres due to the strong winds. In what already looks like an apocalyptic scene as netizens call it, some have remembered Lucifer, the Devil of Hell. If you have been watching the Netflix show Lucifer, it shows the Devil residing in California while he is on a break from "hell". With the skies turning blood red and in hues of orange, the same reference is being used by some to point towards the sign of end times. Not to forget, that the real Devil has been linked to recent fires as well.

In the Netflix show Lucifer, actor Tom Ellis plays the titular character depicting Lord of Hell. The plot brings him to California on a break from hell, where he meets with detective and the duo helps solves crime. The season 5 of the show also premiered recently. Now, while the fans await the next part, the situation of wildfires and its aftermath in the state have reminded people of him again. The skies in Oregon turned to a dangerous red yesterday, while California also woke up to ominous orange hues. Pictures and videos of the orange skies have been shared on Twitter. And then there are those who point out if "Lucifer is here?" California Wildfires Aftermath: Orange Skies Bring Ominous Glow As More Than 25 Wildfires Burn Across The State (Watch Viral Pics and Videos).

Check Few Tweets About Lucifer in California:

Lucifer is Paying a Visit

Borderline True

I just realized the TV show Lucifer, where the Devil moves to California to solve crimes, was actually not at all ridiculous and is borderline prescient. Hope everyone is as safe as is possible right now. https://t.co/JTwYkp853E — John McNally (@johngmcnally) September 9, 2020

Lucifer in California?

Is Lucifer is in California ? — on fire 🔥 (@KTonfire) September 6, 2020

He is Residing Here

Lucifer resides in California — $e7eN 🇰🇭 (@7Hillz508) September 9, 2020

Hell on Earth

To me it looks likes “Hell is on Earth” And “Lucifer has appeared in California” — Alberto Arras (@Albertosaurs986) September 9, 2020

Episode of The Show

California looking like an episode of Lucifer — SASSFILES (@BONITAKILLA) September 9, 2020

Lucifer Gone Wild!

Lucifer is running wild thru Portland and California.. keep God close ...God is will prevail !!! https://t.co/IgGo1GK0AL — RXBeautyQueen (@RXBeautyQueen) September 9, 2020

Have you watched the popular show? But fiction aside, the real situation in the states following these wildfires is really scary! Over a million acres of land has already been charred in the massive wildfires. Firefighter force is working continuously to douse these fires.

