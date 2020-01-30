Martyrs Day 2020: Twitterati Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His 72nd Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi (Photo Credits: File Photo/ PTI)

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas in India. Gandhiji led the freedom struggle in India and drove the British out of the country. For his effort, he came to be known as the Father of the Nation. On Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary, people have taken to the internet remembering the great mind. Twitterati is sharing their thoughts on Martys Day 2020 with the hashtags #MartyrsDay, #MahatmaGandhi and #gandhiji. Every year the President, Prime Minister, Vice President and leaders of Congress party offer flower tribute at Rajghat in Delhi. Martyr’s Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020 in India: Date, Significance and History of Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination Day.

Mahatma Gandhi who preached non-violence and gained freedom for India through satyagraha was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. His death came as a shock and spread a wave of sadness on Indians. On Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, various events are organised remembering his contributions to India. Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of Gandhi on Puri beach in Odisha. Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: What is Martyrs' Day & Why Was Bapu Assassinated?

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Creates Gandhiji's Sand Art:

Tribute to #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his Death Anniversary. Let's embrace his message of peace and universal brotherhood. I am sharing one of my SandArt . #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/k2IpFYtci8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 30, 2020

Remembering Mahatma!

"The future depends on what you do today." Mahatma Gandhi Our tributes to the father of the nation #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his #martyrdomday. His life, thought and teachings are an inspiration for every Indian. Let’s come together & take his legacy forward. #Gandhi #Martyrsday pic.twitter.com/FEvw6iZ49y — JINDAL STEEL & POWER (@JSPLCorporate) January 30, 2020

Tributes to the Great Leader!

Today we lost our dear Bapu ji, #MahatmaGandhi in 1948. We will follow what you taught, practiced and adviced! My humble homage to one of the greatest souls born in our country!#महात्मागांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत शत नमन🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rHtxPhIrli — Annu Tandon (@AnnuTandonUnnao) January 30, 2020

The Man Who Led:

The Man Who Taught the World Non-Violence!

❤️ Mahatma Gandhi ❤️💐🙏 Tribute to a hero,a symbol,an ideology who is illuminating the whole world even after his assassination,whose life is an inspiration to the world. He will be alive as long as there is ahimsa,truth and humanity. #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/6Dq0IKpdHP — Sneha Singh 🇮🇳 (@sssnehaaaa) January 30, 2020

Martyr's Day 2020:

On the death anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi we celebrate Martyrs’ Day to honour the sacrifices made by him and countless other brave Indians. It is a day ripe to remember the ideals that these valiant souls sacrificed their lives for- Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. pic.twitter.com/eXYSQIKnRN — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2020

On January 30, barring political affiliations, everyone pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. While Gandhi's death was a day of mourning, it reminds us of how peace and non-violent means are important in today's times. Government offices, schools and colleges organise events and sing Gandhiji's bhajans remembering his contribution and works.