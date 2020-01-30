Martyrs Day 2020: Twitterati Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His 72nd Death Anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi (Photo Credits: File Photo/ PTI)

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas in India. Gandhiji led the freedom struggle in India and drove the British out of the country. For his effort, he came to be known as the Father of the Nation. On Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary, people have taken to the internet remembering the great mind. Twitterati is sharing their thoughts on Martys Day 2020 with the hashtags  #MartyrsDay, #MahatmaGandhi and #gandhiji. Every year the President, Prime Minister, Vice President and leaders of Congress party offer flower tribute at Rajghat in Delhi. Martyr’s Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020 in India: Date, Significance and History of Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination Day.

Mahatma Gandhi who preached non-violence and gained freedom for India through satyagraha was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. His death came as a shock and spread a wave of sadness on Indians. On Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, various events are organised remembering his contributions to India. Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art of Gandhi on Puri beach in Odisha. Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: What is Martyrs' Day & Why Was Bapu Assassinated?

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Creates Gandhiji's Sand Art:

Remembering Mahatma!

Tributes to the Great Leader!

The Man Who Led:

The Man Who Taught the World Non-Violence!

Martyr's Day 2020:

On January 30, barring political affiliations, everyone pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. While Gandhi's death was a day of mourning, it reminds us of how peace and non-violent means are important in today's times. Government offices, schools and colleges organise events and sing Gandhiji's bhajans remembering his contribution and works.