Good memes and jokes are what makes one love the internet these days. Among all the grim situation from around the world, memes make people laugh. Now an application has been introduced which lets a user reply with memes! Say what? Yes, a MemeChat keyboard app is available on the Play Store and those who have installed it are loving it. Through this application, you can reply to a conversation with memes and that makes things so much easier right? Now you don't have to go to Google search a particular meme while talking to your friends. The love for this app is also being expressed through funny memes online. If you have been unaware, we tell you more on how to start using the app. Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature.

The application is like a dream come true for all those who love making memes or just talking with meme references. It has options of different moods like angry, love, politics along with meme templates too. So you can click on it, see a collection of memes in that category and start sending. It is more or less like a social media platform just for memes, where a user can also join groups as per your meme interests. People have started using it and looks like its time to bid goodbye to all other keyboard apps. The reactions are too funny.

Check Funny Memes on Meme Chat Keyboard:

Other Keyboards Right Now

Memers Be Like...

People to Other Keyboards

#MemeChatKeyboard After downloading MemeChat Keyboard Me to every other Keyboard : pic.twitter.com/1B3JNcb4Kp — Memeboy100 (@Memeboy1002) June 11, 2020

Starting a Rage

Best News for Meme Lovers

#Memechatkeyboard is the best news of 2020... pic.twitter.com/aGaDtRB66Q — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ (@BeNiyaaz) June 11, 2020

Who Are You?

It is among the top trends right now and looks like now everyone will start using it. If you are wondering how you can get it on your phones. We tell you how.

Go to the PlayStore and search for MemeChat Keyboard.

Download the app and go to your phone settings.

In the Language and input option, click on virtual keyboard.

Click on the Manage keyboard option. You should get the MemeChat keyboard option here. Click on it.

You are all set and ready to reply with memes!

Watch Video of How to Use MemeChat Keyboard:

So what are you waiting for? Go start using your favourite memes in conversations. It is a definite win for all the meme lovers who otherwise have to search on Google and then reply to conversations.

