Bangalore, July 17: PETA India has published a new billboard campaign just ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The ad has left people scratching their heads. The message reads-"This Raksha Bandhan, protect cows too," PETA wrote on Twitter while introducing their new billboard campaign which features a cow seeking protection and asking humans to "go leather free".

According to reports, such posters have been put across various cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Patna, and Pune. PETA India Offers Rs 50,000 for Help in Identifying TikTok Teens Who Drowned Dog in Viral Video.

Here's the PETA campaign:

PETA India mentioned that Raksha Bandhan is a good day to extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin by taking a pledge to go leather-free, for life.

