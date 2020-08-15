The posters of Amul India with the adorable Amul girl are known to be iconic. For every important or newsworthy event, the Indian company dishes out a memorable topical ad with quirky headlines and taglines, full of puns. As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day 2020, today, Amul once again joined in to mark the day. With its amazing topical ad, the Dairy company, once again, won hearts of Twitterati. The company wishes everyone on ‘Swadtantra Divas,’ celebrating the ‘The Taste of Freedom!’ If you haven’t seen the photo yet, in this article, we bring you Amul’s latest topical ad honouring India’s freedom struggle amid the pandemic. How a Pandemic Made Us Realise The Value of Freedom in the Truest Form.

In the photo, our favourite Amul girl can be seen holding the Tiranga, along with another animated character, representing the Armed forces. Both in protective gear—facemask and hand gloves, can be seen holding the national flag of India, and saluting to all the brave heroes, who made this day possible. The topical ad reads, “Swadtantra Divas.” With this, the brand once again won the hearts of the followers. Its unique touch, keeping in mind the current scenario as well is a must-see. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

Here's Amul Topical Ad Pic:

The dairy brand is extremely active on social media. Not only main events and festivals, but Amul also participates in everything newsworthy and viral trends that become a significant hit on social media. As we celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day, we hope that we all do our bit to uphold the country’s pride and protect its unity in diversity. Happy Independence Day 2020, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).