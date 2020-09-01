Good morning, everyone! It is yet another day, filled with new hopes and fresh beginnings. So, are you ready, to brace another Tuesday? In case you are still struggling to get the motivation and step down from the bed, netizens are here to kick that inspiration. Like every day, motivational thoughts and good morning messages have taken over social media, in the early hours, as people gear up to start another day. Through this blog, we bring you all the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day. If you want to know what the latest buzz on the internet, for September 1, stay in tune with this blog.

The past months have significantly difficult for all of us. India lost its former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, yesterday, on August 31. The citizens continue to mourn the sad demise of the Congress stalwart, as they pay their final tributes to Mukherjee. Again, the increasing cases of COVID-19 have paused our lifestyle and impacted it significantly. Amid all of these, videos and memes of the produce light-hearted content in a bid to spread the much-needed smile. Every day, in this blog, we bring you all the latest trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that have captivated the netizens for the day.

Stay in touch with us and know what the current top trend, running on social media. We will keep you updated with the latest information from the world of the internet. Happy Tuesday, everyone!