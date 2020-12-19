The United States Space Force (USSF) is the space service branch of the US Armed Forces. Initially formed as Air Force Command, the Space Force was established as an independent military branch on December, 2019. The announcement has created quite a buzz on social media, and people were eager to know more about the independent US Space Force. At the start of the year, the US Department of Defense released the images of uniforms for the newly announced division of the military. The uniform design earned attention from the Star Wars fans who mocked the outfits for being covered in camouflage. The logo was trolled too, resembling the Star Trek’s Starfleet command logo. Now, the US Vice President, Mike Pence made another announcement, stating that the US Space Force members will be called, ‘Guardians.’ Yes, you read that absolutely right. As expected, netizens were eager to know, if there will be Groot and Rocket Racoon. Marvel fans were quick to react on the announcement and flood social media with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ funny memes and jokes.

Before you jump onto any conclusion, let us understand as to what triggered the organisation to name the members of US Space Force as ‘Guardians.’ According to a short post on the US Space Force website, the organisation traced the name ‘Guardians,’ back to an old Air Force Space Command motto from 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’ At the first anniversary of the space branch of the US military, the US Vice President Pence made the announcement about the new guardians of the country. Even though the Space Force is an entity of its own, it was established as part of the National Defense Authorisation Act, making it a part of the Air Force.

Here's the Announcement Video:

“It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Vice President Pence says at the force’s 1st birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/YWMIfbI8es — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 18, 2020

Since, this is not the first time the Space Force appeared to be inspired by pop culture; it invited a wave of attention. To call Space Force members as guardians would be cool, if it weren’t already the name of the Marvel franchise, known for a talking racoon and a sentient tree. Social media is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes, and you cannot ignore them!

Enter Memes!

Vice President Pence just announced that the men and women of the United States Space Force will now be known as guardians. pic.twitter.com/2ph0tnXrP0 — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) December 18, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy!

Now that I'm one of the #GUARDIANS I can't wait to meet Groot, Gamora and the rest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uLgH65Z6AY — Cleophus7795 (@cleophus7795) December 19, 2020

Oh Yes!

Who Will be Groot?

Hahaha

Curiosity!

Hold up, these Space Force people are called Guardians? I just want to know if my pet raccoon can join. #SpaceForce #Guardians pic.twitter.com/uEBYi01Q1F — Michelle Hansen (@PixiWonderQuinn) December 19, 2020

Star Lord be Like

I don't wanna hear more about the Star Lord #GUARDIANS pic.twitter.com/1SqDHfsPgw — selinteacher 🐧 (@seliiiin60) December 18, 2020

Dude??!

We Thought So Too

I thought that name was already taken 🤦🏾‍♀️#GUARDIANS pic.twitter.com/Dk4RB1Y5Ax — It’s not me, It’s you! (@msreebee) December 19, 2020

True That!

Well today I learned that #SpaceForce isn’t just TV show and that the #Guardians of the Galaxy are real. pic.twitter.com/xeqtM4NThk — Jenny MacDonald (@jennykissedme) December 19, 2020

Marvel Fans be Like

#GUARDIANS "A name chosen by space professionals, for space professionals" pic.twitter.com/ooQcHg9kwm — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) December 18, 2020

'I am Groot'

Can their mascot be groot? pic.twitter.com/OOtqdSB52x — Make Reality Great Again (@dustyddunaway) December 18, 2020

Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year. With the Space Force and its return to the moon, the country is focussing even more on space heading into the coming decade.

