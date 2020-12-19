The United States Space Force (USSF) is the space service branch of the US Armed Forces. Initially formed as Air Force Command, the Space Force was established as an independent military branch on December, 2019. The announcement has created quite a buzz on social media, and people were eager to know more about the independent US Space Force. At the start of the year, the US Department of Defense released the images of uniforms for the newly announced division of the military. The uniform design earned attention from the Star Wars fans who mocked the outfits for being covered in camouflage. The logo was trolled too, resembling the Star Trek’s Starfleet command logo. Now, the US Vice President, Mike Pence made another announcement, stating that the US Space Force members will be called, ‘Guardians.’ Yes, you read that absolutely right. As expected, netizens were eager to know, if there will be Groot and Rocket Racoon. Marvel fans were quick to react on the announcement and flood social media with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ funny memes and jokes.

Before you jump onto any conclusion, let us understand as to what triggered the organisation to name the members of US Space Force as ‘Guardians.’ According to a short post on the US Space Force website, the organisation traced the name ‘Guardians,’ back to an old Air Force Space Command motto from 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’ At the first anniversary of the space branch of the US military, the US Vice President Pence made the announcement about the new guardians of the country. Even though the Space Force is an entity of its own, it was established as part of the National Defense Authorisation Act, making it a part of the Air Force.

Here's the Announcement Video:

Since, this is not the first time the Space Force appeared to be inspired by pop culture; it invited a wave of attention. To call Space Force members as guardians would be cool, if it weren’t already the name of the Marvel franchise, known for a talking racoon and a sentient tree. Social media is flooded with hilarious memes and jokes, and you cannot ignore them!

Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year. With the Space Force and its return to the moon, the country is focussing even more on space heading into the coming decade.

