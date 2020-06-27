Another week is almost here to end. It is not only the pandemic anymore that people are talking about. The attention seems to have shifted a little with so many other things that are occurring across the world. While people are confined to indoors even more now than ever, it is only natural to see videos and memes getting traction on social media. Besides, some of these clips also intend to spread laughter to calm the already tensed situation. Like every Saturday, today as well we are here to look back and give credits to those videos that had kept us captivated. From Locust attack in Gurugram, India, to baby thrown into the swimming pool, here are seven videos from the week that had the netizens on their toes.

1. Locust Attack in Gurugram

On June 27 morning, several people have shared videos on Twitter that show locust swarms have entered in Gurugram, Haryana, India. The locusts or tiddi dal are said to visit regions where there are farm areas and not much in the cities. The locust attacks have already been a tension to the country and today’s swarm in Gurugram only increased the panic among citizens.

2. Tony Hudgell

This five-year-old double amputee has raised more than $1 million for the hospital that saved his life by walking 10 kilometers on his new prosthetic legs. He was inspired by the record-breaking endeavors of a WWII veteran who is 95 years his senior. https://t.co/SA03XbVzAt pic.twitter.com/AUxOfgDSxx — ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2020

Remember Tony Hudgell? Inspired by WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore, the 5-year-old double amputee boy finished his 10 km walk challenge on his prosthetic legs. And guess what? He raised 1 million euros for Evelina London Children’s Hospital, the place that saved his life.

3. Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube

This week the YouTube was in for a shock after popular personality, Jenna Mourey, aka Jenna Marbles announced that she was quitting the platform ‘for now.’ The reason she stepped down from YouTube was because of the controversies in the past over racial and other offensive videos.

4. Chef Vikas Khanna Presents His Book to Queen Elizabeth II

As per the protocol, everyone needs to stand in a queue to meet Her Highness, but I felt UTSAV deserved more. We requested a separate table to present pride & beauty of my nation. To all, who choose to make your own way even when you're made to feel you don't belong. Keep going. pic.twitter.com/ZNOWNmmcik — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 25, 2020

Chef Vikas Khanna uploaded a video recently of the time where he met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The clip shows him presenting his book, ‘Utsav: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals,’ to Her Highness.

5. Baby Thrown into Swimming Pool

A mother of two recently faced backlash online after she uploaded a video intending to show her child’s progress in his ‘infant survival class.’ The clop showed the baby was thrown into the swimming pool by the instructor. It did not go well to the netizens.

6. Little Girl Thinks Her Name Is Alexa

This little girl, whose name is Emily has become so used to her parents talking to the Amazon Echo Dot that she thinks her name is Alexa. The mother uploaded a video demonstrating how the little girl responds to the name Alexa than Emily.

7. How to Open the Gate

This video has about 2.5 million views on YouTube. The count is only increasing, and no one knows why. The video titled, ‘How to Open the Gate,’ literally shows the YouTuber showing everyone how to open the gate.

These are seven videos that had gone viral on social media this week. While we wait for the upcoming week to unfurl more such moments, enjoy your weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).