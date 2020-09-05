It is that time of the week again, when we look at the viral videos from the internet. Ever since the world is going through a global health crisis that forced people to stay indoors, social media has become a big saviour for most of us. We tend to scroll on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook more than ever. The internet has now become a strong place to voice opinions, share some laughter and all the trending updates. For viral videos of this week, we have seen clips that garnered mixed reactions online. On the one hand, we have the Chilean dog, ‘Flash,’ who has been hailed as a hero for detecting possible signs of life under rubble, a month after Beirut explosion. While on the other hand, we saw a Kannada actress, Samyuktha Hegde who was attacked for wearing a sports outfit at a park in Bangalore. Without any further delay, let us check this week’s viral videos that created a buzz from the internet.

1. Samyuktha Hegde

Kannada actress, Samyuktha Hegde and her friend were abused, assaulted and threatened in broad daylight, while working out at a park, near the Agara Lake in Bangalore. The reason she was attacked at a public place was that she was wearing sports attire. Hegde recorded the incident and posted on Instagram and soon got support from the netizens as the video went viral.

2. Doctors Pulling out Snake from Woman’s Throat

A horrific video of doctors pulling out a snake from a woman’s mouth has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the snake crawled into the Russian woman’s mouth, while she was asleep.

3. ‘Alien’ Black Praying Mantis

The black mantis - so alien pic.twitter.com/af4Jh7Qe3t — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) September 1, 2020

A black praying mantis went viral this week, because of its resemblance to alien-like features. Looking at the video, some could not believe that if at all, it was a praying mantis, which is usually green or brown in colour.

4. Child Crying During Ganpati Visarjan

Hindus in India bid farewell to their favourite god, Lord Ganesha. Among many videos, came an adorable clip that showed a wailing child refusing to let go off the Ganpati idol went viral.

5. Man Risks His Life to Rescue a Stray Dog

River Swat in Pakistan overflowed into Madyan, following heavy rainfall last week. Many areas in the Swat district have been destroyed by floodwaters. Amid all the chaos, a video came up that showed how a man risked his life to rescue a stray dog stuck in the debris caused by heavy floodwaters.

6. UK Man Sprinkles Pubic Hair on Food to Avoid Bill

This was one of the most disgusting videos that went viral on social media. A UK man was caught sprinkling his pubic hair on food at a restaurant, so that he could avoid paying the bill.

7. Flash, the Chilean Dog

Say hi to Flash the Chilean Rescue dog who detected the respiratory cycle under the rubble. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/KllTpPgA9q — Matt Kynaston (@MattKynaston) September 3, 2020

Flash, a Chilean dog, detected signs of possible life under the rubble, a month after Beirut explosion, when no authorities could. While the search is underway, people on social media hailed the pooch as a hero.

These are the seven videos, out of many that went viral this week. We hope, we get to watch more positive clips on the internet in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, enjoy your weekend!

