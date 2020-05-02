Viral Videos of the Week: From TikTok Pee Your Pants Challenge to Bioluminescent Sighting off California Coast, Watch 7 Clips That Created Waves on Social Media

Viral Videos of the Week (Photo Credits: File Image)

How are you adjusting with the ‘new normal’ life? Are you aware of the calendar dates? If not, we hope you at least know now, as we entered a new month! The coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on us. But we are coping with it, maturely. Besides, a big thank you to social media, who never fail to keep users captivated. With so many restrictions, we are spending more time on our phones, than ever. During the time, it is good to see people positively using the internet by sharing funny as well as informative content. This diverts the attention from the pandemic, at least for a while, which is much needed. As we arrived at the weekend, the past few days have given us a number of videos to entertain ourselves. But for viral videos of the week, we select the top seven, which garnered many views and even sparked discussions online. From TikTok Pee Your Pants Challenge to bioluminescent sighting off California coast, watch seven videos that created waves on social media.

1. Pee Your Pants TikTok Challenge

TikTokers at times can go way beyond the line. If you thought, the coronavirus challenge where users were licking the toilet seat was disgusting, hold on for more. The Pee Your Pants Challenge is here, in which people are urinating onto their pants and filming themselves, while doing so.

2. Doctor’s Warm Welcome

This Lady Doctor is Working in a ICU Dept. in a Hospital Where Covid-19 Patients were treated. She Came Home After 20 Days of Non-Stop Service. Her Family & Society Members Welcomed Her.#HeartTouching#kind20#CoronaWarriors #IndiaFightsCoronavirus @TajinderBagga @arunsoodbjp pic.twitter.com/m9QMfl0mmI — Deepak Malhotra (@deepak_bjp) April 30, 2020

A doctor received a warm welcome when she returned from the hospital after 20 days of treating COVID-19 patients. The neighbours gathered below her building and clapped for her, some even showered flower petals. It is not known as to where exactly it occurred, but the emotional video surely speaks volume how much the medical professionals are working, day and night, as the frontline warriors.

3. Social Distancing Motorbike

VIDEO: An Indian school drop-out has built a motorbike with a one-metre gap between the rider and the passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/BDhvoq4cs1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 1, 2020

An Indian school drop-out built a motorbike with a one-metre gap between the rider and the passenger’s seat. The video of the smart mechanism, shows the importance of social distancing during the pandemic.

4. Punjab Kid Complains Police Against Tuition Teacher

Kids were sent for tution by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KIsCRnMQ2j — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) April 29, 2020

This little boy from Punjab was forced to go to tuition amid the lockdown. So, he decided to complain to the police about the same. A video shows the boy complaining to the police about being made to attend tuition classes, where the entire nation is in lockdown. He directs the officers to his tuition teacher’s home. The cop confronts the teacher about her taking classes, despite the lockdown orders.

5. Glowing Bioluminescent Waves Off California Coast

The ocean waters in California is reportedly showing off their glow in the dark. A number of visitors experienced the glowing waves, an electric turquoise colour, rolling out onto the beach. The phenomenon that creates the bright-coloured waves is known as bioluminescence.

6. DIY Social Distancing Bar

These neighbours made the perfect DIY social distance bar in their garden. Absolute legends! 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/Jz8fkvJDv4 — The Viral Group (@TheViralGroupUK) April 26, 2020

Two neighbours created a social distancing bar at their home. Yes, following the guidelines, the families enjoyed their meal at the garden.

7. Lion Cub’s Roar

This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park pic.twitter.com/8kXAjsALSw — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 25, 2020

This adorable video of a lion cub has gone so viral on social media. The cutest little cub can be seen coming out of a bush and trying to roar. It is so adorable! The video reminded netizens of the little Simba from the movie The Lion King.

These are the seven videos going viral on social media. We hope the coming days bring better news for all of us. Until then, stay at home and stay safe. Happy weekend!