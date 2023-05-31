A bizarre video of a young teen falling overboard on a cruise ship in the Bahamas has been going viral across social media. That is 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who fell overboard the boat on May 24. The teen who was on a senior trip, celebrating his graduation from University High Lab School in Baton Rouge, was caught on camera as he fell off the boat. After days of the shocking incident, the US Coast Guard finally confirmed that they were suspending the search for the 18-year-old Louisiana high school graduate. Cameron Robbins Case: New Video Shows Moments When US Baseball Star Jumped Off Bahamas Cruise Ship as Part of 'Dare'.

Over the past few days, the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force had been searching for Cameron. Robbins, who was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau with other teenagers to celebrate their recent high school graduation. He had just graduated from University Lab School a few days earlier. After landing in the Bahamas on Wednesday, the group went on a private sunset cruise, where the unfortunate incident occurred. US Shocker: Woman Attacks Several People With Baseball Bat in Chicago, Arrested (Watch Video).

Baseball Star Cameron Robbins Jumps Off Bahamas Cruise:

Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/q8u1ic74H2 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 30, 2023

According to a news release, Royal Bahamas Defence Force personnel contacted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. and reported that a man fell off the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship and entered the water. While calling off the search after days, the US Coast Guard conveyed their condolences to the family and friends of the teenager. Meanwhile, faculty at Robbins’ school also confirmed that the school community was struggling to grasp this loss and also fondly spoke about Cameron and his fierce competitor spirit.

In this challenging time, Robbin’s family has also released a statement, which read, “The Bahamas government has called off the rescue for Cameron, and we are returning to Baton Rouge. We want to thank the Bahamas government, the US Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy and Congressman Garrett Graves for everything they have done for us. In this time of grief, we thank our family, friends and well-wishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss."

