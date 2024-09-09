Hyundai is set to launch the highly anticipated Hyundai Alcazar facelift today in India. The SUV will be available in 6-seater and 7-seater options. Hyundai has already started booking of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift at a token amount of INR 25,000. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will likely feature connected LED tail lamps, memory seats with welcome retract, updated safety features, and powerful engine options. The new Hyundai Alcazar will showcase a dark chrome radiator grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, and horizon LED positioning lamps. Interior features of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift are expected to include ventilated seats, wireless charging, and advanced climate control. The SUV is anticipated to offer Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, and various traction modes. As per reports, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is anticipated to be priced at around INR 17 Lakh (ex-showroom). Renault R17 Electric Restomod Unveiled: New EV From French Automaker Brings Classic 1970s Coupe Design With Modern Features (Watch Video).

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch Today in India

