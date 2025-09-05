Moschip Technologies Ltd share (NSE: Moschip) surged 5.77% to INR 234.79 in morning trade on September 5, gaining INR 12.81, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key GST reforms on Wednesday evening. Experts highlighted that the reduction in GST rate from 28% to 18% will significantly benefit technology-driven companies like Moschip, improving demand and easing cost pressures. Market analysts believe this reform could enhance sector-wide growth, making Moschip an attractive pick for investors. The positive sentiment pushed the stock higher, reflecting investor confidence in the long-term impact of the tax cut. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 5, 2025: Zydus Lifesciences, Yasho Industries and Varun Beverages Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Moschip Share Price Today

