Ahead of Adiprush's trailer launch on May 9, the makers today dropped an important update about the same. Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the trailer of the saga will be out at 5.04 PM IST tomorrow. Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is said to be based on Indian epic Ramayana. Adipurush Trailer To Be Out on May 9! Check Out Prabhas’ New Poster From Om Raut’s Directorial.

Adipurush Trailer On May 9:

Jai Shree Ram🏹 The Epic Saga of Courage & Devotion #AdipurushTrailer 🛕 unveils Tomorrow at 5:04 PM in theaters all over India Join us in this devotional journey as we embark on a Cinematic Experience of a Lifetime! 🕉#AdipurushOnJune16th#AdipurushTrailerOnMay9th… pic.twitter.com/czy9mEQGn1 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 8, 2023

