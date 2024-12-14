Alekha Advani joined her fiancé, Aadar Jain, and his family for the grand centenary celebrations of the legendary Raj Kapoor, held in Mumbai on December 14. The event, hosted by the Kapoor family, was attended by numerous industry members, paying tribute to the iconic patriarch. Alekha, who posed alongside Aadar, was also seen with his family, including his parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, as well as his brother, Armaan Jain, and sister-in-law, Anissa Malhotra. The couple, who had their roka ceremony on November 23, are set to tie the knot in 2025. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Others Come Together for Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebrations (See Pics).

Alekha Advani With Aadar Jain

Alekha Advani With The Jain Family

