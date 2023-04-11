Annaya Panday's mother, Bhavna Pandey has confirmed in an interview that her daughter is 'single' amid multiple reports claiming that the actress is seeing Aditya Roy Kapur. “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad,” said Bhavna to ETimes. What you'll think? Amid Dating Rumours, New Pics of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday From an Award Ceremony Surface Online.

Annaya Panday is Single, Says Her Mother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

