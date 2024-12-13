Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a fun-filled day out in Brisbane, Australia visiting Bluey's World. The couple shared fun and crazy moments, with Anushka posting pictures of their meal burger, and fries and a selfie featuring them both. Virat held a fry while posing for the photo, and Anushka captioned it with "Bandit and chilli". Anushka looked stylish in a white outfit and an ear-shaped headband, while Virat kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and denim. It was a perfect day for the couple to relax and enjoy each other’s company in a playful setting. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary! Fans Share Wishes for 'Virushka' as They Celebrate Seven Years of Marriage.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Enjoy a Relaxing Day in Brisbane With Burgers and Fries

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

