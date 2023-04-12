Jio Studios today (April 12) unveiled its upcoming films slate which features around 100 movies and web-series. Among the many movies announced, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's flick Bhediya as well as Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree got a sequel update. As Bhediya 2 and Stree 2 were also announced at the Jio event. The horror comedies are helmed by Amar Kaushik. Jio Studios Unveils Slate of 100 Movies and Web-Series Featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Vijay Sethupathi's Mumbaikar and More (Watch Video).

Bhediya Sequel Is Happening:

VARUN DHAWAN's #Bhediya2 IS HAPPENING... @jiostudios and @MaddockFilms announce the sequel of this monster comedy at today's Jio event... Also, Laxman Utekar's film starring #VickyKaushal and #SaraAliKhan has officially been titled #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 12, 2023

Stree 2 Announced:

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee return for #Stree2... The @amarkaushik directed horror-comedy will release in theatres on 31st August 2024... A @MaddockFilms and @jiostudios joint production! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 12, 2023

Watch Jio Studios' Announcement Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)