Jio Studios today (April 12) unveiled its upcoming films slate which features around 100 movies and web-series. Among the many movies announced, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's flick Bhediya as well as Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree got a sequel update. As Bhediya 2 and Stree 2 were also announced at the Jio event. The horror comedies are helmed by Amar Kaushik. Jio Studios Unveils Slate of 100 Movies and Web-Series Featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Vijay Sethupathi's Mumbaikar and More (Watch Video).

Bhediya Sequel Is Happening:

Stree 2 Announced:

Watch Jio Studios' Announcement Video:

