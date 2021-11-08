Abhishek Kapoor has given some entertaining and engaging films such as Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath among others in the past. The filmmaker is all set to entertain the audience once again with another intriguing project that is written and directed by him. Titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor as Manu and Maanvi, respectively. The trailer of the film is all set to be released today (November 8) and ahead of its launch, the makers have unveiled the lead pair’s new poster and the duo look smitten by each other. The makers have promised that ‘This Aashiqui is gon' be the GOAT!’

Ayushmann and Vaani in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

