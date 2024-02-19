In August last year, the makers of Don 3 revealed Ranveer Singh as the franchise's new face, with Farhan Akhtar returning as the director. Although Shah Rukh Khan won't be in the lead, the film promises to thrill. Now, a big announcement is teased for tomorrow, February 20. Farhan Akhtar, sharing this news on Instagram stories has made fans eager. The first two parts of the franchise, led by Shah Rukh Khan, have left an indelible mark on audiences. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Farhan Akhtar's Instagram Story

Farhan Akhtar Shares Don 3 Update

