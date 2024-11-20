On November 19, Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix officially announced that Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, is making his directorial debut with a web series for the platform, set to release in 2025. Reportedly titled Stardom, the series is described as a "one-of-a-kind Bollywood series" and is being produced under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. Adding to the excitement, it appears Aryan Khan has enlisted the renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander to score the series. Anirudh responded to Shah Rukh Khan's announcement with an enthusiastic caption, "Get ready folks." ‘It’s a Special Day’: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut With Netflix Series, Red Chillies’ Production Set for 2025 Release.

Anirudh Ravichander's Post

Get ready folks 💥💥 https://t.co/LMPccoY3W6 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 20, 2024

