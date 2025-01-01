Katrina Kaif welcomed 2025 with a beaming smile and cute pictures that instantly brightened up her fans' day. Recently, the actress shared stunning photos on social media, where she looked radiant in a black and white polka dot sleeveless dress. Her hair was tied up, and her no-makeup look added to her natural beauty. In the caption, she wrote, “2024, 2025. Happy New Year!!!” Her infectious smile and effortless charm lit up the comment section as fans flooded it with New Year wishes in return. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Slay in Casual Look As They Head for New Year Getaway (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif Glows in Stylish Polka Dot Dress as She Welcomes 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)