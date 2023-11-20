The 54th International Film Festival of India paid a glorious tribute to the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit by presenting her with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award. Acknowledging her outstanding four-decade-long career and enduring impact on the Indian film industry, the prestigious honor was announced at the inaugural ceremony in Goa. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present to confer the award to Madhuri. IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit To Add Glamour to Opening Event, Ayushmann Khurrana To Pay Tribute to Michael Douglas in the Closing Ceremony.

View Madhuri Receiving Her Award:

Actress @MadhuriDixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award at 54th #IFFI Union Minister @ianuragthakur along with MoS @Murugan_MoS , and Chief Minister of Goa @DrPramodPSawant announced the award at the inaugural function of #54thIFFI… pic.twitter.com/G5pgTSuz2W — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)