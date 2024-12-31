The "King of Romance" seems to be losing some charm among certain netizens lately. Shah Rukh Khan has faced criticism for not posting a condolence message following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024. Despite reportedly having close ties to the Indian National Congress party, his silence on Singh’s demise has irked some online users. The criticism intensified when SRK shared a post about Waves - a film and entertainment summit set to be held in India - and praised current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts. Many took to the comments section to call out his silence, with some labelling him "spineless" and even comparing him unfavourably to Akshay Kumar (not that Akshay Kumar had posted anything for Manmohan Singh). Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative for WAVES Summit 2025, Says ‘I Look Forward to an Occasion That Fosters Creativity’.

However, Shah Rukh Khan fans defended their idol, calling it simply his support for a government initiative.

