The "King of Romance" seems to be losing some charm among certain netizens lately. Shah Rukh Khan has faced criticism for not posting a condolence message following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024. Despite reportedly having close ties to the Indian National Congress party, his silence on Singh’s demise has irked some online users. The criticism intensified when SRK shared a post about Waves - a film and entertainment summit set to be held in India - and praised current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts. Many took to the comments section to call out his silence, with some labelling him "spineless" and even comparing him unfavourably to Akshay Kumar (not that Akshay Kumar had posted anything for Manmohan Singh). Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative for WAVES Summit 2025, Says ‘I Look Forward to an Occasion That Fosters Creativity’.

Shah Rukh Khan's Post on Waves

It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a film and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power… and… https://t.co/QE52Rs11NZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2024

Netizens Slamming Shah Rukh Khan

'I Feel Awful'

This is so shameful. So @iamsrk did not care to tweet about former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his Demise but ready to promote Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. 😔 As a Fan I feel Awful I'm sorry Dr Saab 🙏🏻 https://t.co/RqGDyqkwIm — Dimo Tai (@dimo_tai) December 30, 2024

'Shameful'

No issue in promoting a government entertainment platform as you are an actor, but not writing a single post on the death of the last PM of the country is truly shameful. https://t.co/3scPli9UUp — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 30, 2024

'Isse Achha Toh Akshay Kumar Hai'

Isse achha toh Akshay Kumar hai https://t.co/FX2iS6bJw8 — 👍 (@universesauce) December 30, 2024

'Silent Rebellion'

'Spineless Wannabes'

Indian celebrities are the most spineless wannabes. https://t.co/yuCVCgX9Gm — Mishreyable (@straymonke) December 30, 2024

'Silent Rebellion Suit Nahi Karta'

Sir ek former Prime Minister ka intaqal hua that recently, tweet kar lena chahiye tha- shradhanjali ke liye. Har waqt silent rebellion suit nahi karta :) https://t.co/kq636BOnb3 — Kamran Musstafa (@kami3012) December 30, 2024

'Spineless Khan'

'0 Posts on Manmohan Singh'

Still 0 posts on Manmohan Singh's demise but immediately rushed to tweet Modi Govt's toolkit. What a spineless coward, Even Diljit has more courage than him. Lost a fan @iamsrk https://t.co/m8JSyCSKO6 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 30, 2024

However, Shah Rukh Khan fans defended their idol, calling it simply his support for a government initiative.

'King to Haters'

'It's About Our Country'

Don’t Pay Attention to Hater’s 🫡. Sahi kiya by acknowledging Government initiative. It isn’t about any party it is about our Country. https://t.co/dDU68m9t4q — 🐰 (@rksbunny) December 30, 2024

'He Appreciated Waves'

he appreciated WAVES bc. andho. padh to lia karo. https://t.co/vLQ3XlemYT — sonal. (@sonaluwu) December 30, 2024

'Why Do You Guys Cry Over Every Stupid Thing?'

If you genuinely have an issue with this tweet, plz go consider getting a medical checkup Modi is highlighting the influence of India’s creative & entertainment industry so country's biggest celebrity will react on it that's obvious Why do you guys cry over every stupid thing? https://t.co/lYQHiiapNb — CINEHOLIC (@cineholic_28) December 30, 2024

