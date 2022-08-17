Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Having said that, it's been reported multiple times that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of this SRK film. Well now, the cat's out of the bag, as the Tamil star himself has confirmed that he's a part of the Atlee directorial. In a viral video, we get to see Vijay giving a nod when quizzed about Jawan. Yay! Jawan: It’s Shah Rukh Khan Vs Vijay Sethupathi in Atlee’s Next; Tamil Superstar to Join SRK on Chennai Sets Soon – Reports.

Vijay Sethupathi in SRK's Jawan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)