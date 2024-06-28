Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has finally been released worldwide on Thursday (June 27) amid much anticipation. The mythological sci-fi, reportedly made at a budget of INR 600 crore, features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, among others, in key roles. The film has been receiving positive response from both audiences and critics. Now, Mouni Roy, who is a close friend of Disha Patani, has shared her thoughts regarding the film. Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, June 28, Mouni shared a picture with Disha from the film's screening and penned her thoughts. Showering praise on her bestie, she wrote, "Hey sweet tooth @dishapatani proud of you!" She added, "watched Kalki last night and was mind blow. Top-notch VFX and even better performances. Was completely taken into the world Nag Ashwin Sir created. What was most fascinating to me was the blend of science and mythology. Absolutely loved the film. Go watch it." 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Saga Earns INR 191.5 Crore Globally.

Mouni Roy Showers Praise on Bestie Disha Patani’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Mouni Roy's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @imouniroy / Instagram)

