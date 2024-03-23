Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 37th birthday on March 23 by visiting the revered Jhandewala Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. The Emergency actress, reminiscing about her childhood visits to the temple, shared her heartfelt connection in a social media post alongside images from her recent visit. In her post, she not only conveyed her gratitude for the special occasion but also provided insights into the significance of the temple. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Shares New Poster from Her Upcoming Political Drama, Movie to Hit the Theatres on This Date (View Post).