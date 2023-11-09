Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan celebrated his 21st birthday with a sweet message from his mom. Malaika took to Instagram to express her wishes, encouraging him to live life to the fullest and always wear his contagious toothy smile. The post also featured a touching video capturing precious moments between mother and son. Even from afar, Malaika's sister Amrita sent "maassi" love, making it a heartwarming celebration for Arhaan, who is currently studying abroad. Malaika Arora Debunks Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Shares New Cryptic Post On Insta!

Malaika's Instagram Post

