Mission Majnu premiered on Netflix on January 20 and it has received positive response from the audience. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, who essayed the lead roles, reunited to celebrate the film’s success. The two were seen flaunting their million dollar smiles for the shutterbugs at the success party of Mission Majnu that was held last evening. Mission Majnu Screening: Video of Sidharth Malhotra Hugging Kiara Advani Goes Viral – WATCH.

Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna

Mission Majnu Success Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mission Majnu Success Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

