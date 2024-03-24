Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat joyfully shared glimpses from their unconventional haldi ceremony, adding a personal touch to the traditional ritual. Kriti revealed that they used less haldi and more Multani mitti for the ceremony, which was specially crafted for her and Pulkit, keeping their skin health in mind. With a dash of creativity and thoughtfulness, the couple embraced a unique twist to their ceremony, ensuring not just tradition but also their radiant glow on their special day. Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Look Irrevocably In Love With Each Other, Share Fun Wedding Pics On Insta.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's Haldi Ceremony Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

