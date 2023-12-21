Dunki has been released in theaters today, garnering a positive response from the audience. As fans flock to theaters to watch the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, singer Shaan expressed his excitement about seeing the film. He also revealed that he had recorded a duet with Shreya Ghoshal for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, but unfortunately, it had to be excluded from the film. He shared, “I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film.. the song, a beautiful breezy duet (with @shreyaghoshal) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was #RajuHirani ‘s call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation.. ) He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that..” Dunki: Fans Dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ Song Inside Theatres (Watch Videos).

Shaan On Dunki Song Durr Kahi Durr

Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai … im super excited!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I’m sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film .. the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal ) “Durr kahi… — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 21, 2023

