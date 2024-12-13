Bollywood's global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Jeddah, attending the Red Sea International Film Festival. After an insightful conversation yesterday, the Citadel star stole the show on the red carpet at the awards ceremony. This time, she was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas. In a picture shared by the official Instagram handle of the film festival, the Gunday actress looked stunning! Priyanka Chopra stunned in a silver bodycon dress, while her loving husband donned a black suit paired with a white shirt and black bow. The power couple exuded confidence and grace as they posed for pictures. Priyanka Chopra Shares Surreal Moments From Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Thanks Her ‘Dream Team’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Red Carpet of RSIFF 2024

