Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are all set to step into their new home. According to a report, the couple recently renovated their Los Angeles home. As per a report by The Sun US, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are preparing to move into their newly renovated Rs 1600 crore worth Los Angeles mansion. According to a report by Page Six, Priyanka and Nick were forced to move out of their LA home after it was overtaken by a mould infestation. Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Selfies Capture the Essence of a Perfect Swiss Alps Vacation! (See Pics).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Move Back to Their LA Mansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)