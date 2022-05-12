Sara Ali Khan loves travelling. Currently, she is in Kashmir for a vacation and is having a great time there. Amidst this, she took to Instagram stories and posted a video that sees her cooking in a campsite. The actress captioned the clip as, 'dinner time'. Happy Siblings Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan Shares a Cute Video With ‘Iggy Potter’ Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan – WATCH.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)