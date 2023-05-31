Sara Ali Khan is known for respecting all religions equally. Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara visits both Muslims as well as Hindu shrines and shares videos and pictures on her social media account. Recently, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor visited the Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple, Madhya Pradesh to seek blessings from the almighty for her upcoming release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Offer Prayers to Lord Shiva In Lucknow Ahead of Their Film Release (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qdBYLZlYUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

