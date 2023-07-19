Sara Ali Khan's recent Sonmarg escapade is an idyllic retreat, capturing the essence of the serene mountains, delightful tea moments, and heartwarming encounters with local children. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her enchanting trip, dressed casually in a multi-colored top paired with black jeans, perfectly blending in with the picturesque surroundings. From relishing the beauty of nature to mingling with the locals, Sara's journey seems to be a delightful blend of adventure and simplicity. Her captivating pictures have left fans swooning over the picturesque landscapes and the heartening moments spent with the adorable kids. Sara Ali Khan's Mini Dresses That Are a Must-Have in Your Party Wardrobe.