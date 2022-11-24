Renowned film producer Suresh Jindal passes away at the age of 80. The last rites will take place at his New Delhi home. The film personality was known for backing movies like Rajnigandha, Katha, Shatranj Ke Khiladi. Tabassum Govil, Famous for Her Iconic Series Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan Dies at 78; Madhur Bhandarkar, Nagma Give Condolences (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

