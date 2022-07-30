Ek Villain Returns hit the big screens on July 29. There were many who were thrilled to watch the film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. But there was another major surprise stored in for movie buffs. Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Atlee, Jawan, was played during the screening of Ek Villain Returns and that was one of the best surprises for the audience. Video of fans screaming with joy in cinema halls, when Jawan teaser was being played, has gone viral. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Fans’ Reaction When Jawan Teaser Was Played

This clip of audience reacting to #Jawan Announcement Video in Malegaon Mohan Theatre is enough to give you gossebumps today.🔥 And to prove that The hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massy roles is unprecedented and unmatchable by his contemporaries.🔥 2023.👑🐐pic.twitter.com/gRsaiNXJII — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) July 29, 2022

