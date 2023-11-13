Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, stormed the box office on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener of the duo's collaborations. The action-packed extravaganza raked in an impressive Rs 43 crore in India. Salman Khan's top five openers now feature Tiger 3 at the pinnacle, followed closely by Bharat at the second spot with Rs 42.30 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo securing the third position with Rs 40.35 crore, Sultan at the fourth spot with Rs 36.54 crore, and Tiger Zinda Hai rounding up the list with Rs 34.10 crore. Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions.

