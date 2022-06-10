The shooting of Vikram Vedha, remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same name, has been completed. Hrithik Roshan has shared a note of gratitude thanking the makers and co-stars. Sharing a picture with Saif Ali Khan and director duo Pushkar & Gayathri, the actor has posted a lengthy note. Hrithik mentioned, “Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting.” Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Views On Working With Saif Ali Khan In The Upcoming Film.

It’s A Wrap For Vikram Vedha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)