Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their New Year getaway. Fans were thrilled to see the family together, especially amid ongoing divorce rumours surrounding the couple. However, a new video from their airport outing has gone viral, where Aishwarya is seen showing concern for Aaradhya. The concerned mother asks, “Who pushed you?” after her daughter jumps a step while navigating the airport. Aishwarya's instinctive motherly care and protective nature stood out in this heartwarming moment. Check it out. ‘No Divorce?’: Netizens React As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Return to Mumbai Together With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan After New Year Celebration (Watch Video).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Asks Aaradhya Bachchan "Who Pushed You?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)