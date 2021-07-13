Racism is never right and the latest celeb to feel the wrath of the same is comedian Andrew Lawrence. After his racist comment, the stand-up comedian has been cancelled from all his upcoming gigs and his Twitter account has also been deleted. All this happened after he mocked England's footballers following their penalty shootout defeat.

He started with, "All I'm saying is, the white guys scored," which was followed by, "Equality, diversity, sh*t penalties." He also added, "I'm sorry that black guys are bad at penalties." However, as we all know that what one reaps is what one sows. Here's how it went down.

Hanger Farms

Following the racist comments made by comedian Andrew Lawrence on Twitter we made the decision to cancel his show. As a part of learning disability charity Minstead Trust, we work hard to promote inclusivity, provide safe spaces for everyone and have zero tolerance for racism. pic.twitter.com/5SE06iIjRF — Hanger Farm Arts Centre (@HangerFarmArts) July 12, 2021

RBM Comedy

RBM no longer represent Andrew Lawrence. — RBM Comedy (@RBMComedy) July 12, 2021

Chesham Comedy Club

I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham comedy club will not tolerate racism in any form so please consider your booking with us cancelled. — Cheshamcomedyclub (@Cheshamcomedy) July 12, 2021

Well...

Update it now appears every single venue on Andrew Lawrence’s tour has cancelled his show. pic.twitter.com/APnFQwvVJP — Dick Coughlan (@DickMask) July 12, 2021

