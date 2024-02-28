DJ Dimitri Vegas has fans buzzing after posting a picture of himself and Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The photo, shared on social media, shows the two in a happy pose, with Salman in a grey t-shirt and DJ Vegas in casual black. The caption reads, "Amazing times reuniting with the legend @beingsalmankhan. Y'all ain't ready for what's coming." This hints at their collaboration in the works. Are you excited? Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Wants to Work with Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 Star to Collaborate with the Belgian DJ Duo in Sunburn 2019?

DJ Dimitri Vegas' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios (@dimitrivegas)

