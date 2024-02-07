As per the reports from Korean media, Actor Gong Yoo is mourning the loss of his father, who passed away at 78 on February 5 KST. The funeral service is held at Asan Hospital in Seoul, where Gong Yoo will receive mourners. The funeral procession is set for February 8 at 5:20 am KST, followed by burial at Sian Family Memorial Park. Gong Yoo, known for his roles in dramas like Coffee Prince and movies like Train to Busan, debuted in 2001 and has since significantly impacted the Korean entertainment industry. 'Goblin' Stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook Reunite for A Commercial; 5 Reasons Why It's Time They Work Together Again!

Gong Yoo's Father Dies At 78

