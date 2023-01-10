.A new dynasty is about to begin as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's new trailer teases a bigger and grander adventure than previous Ant-Man films. Showcasing Kang the Conqueror as he proves to be an intimidating foe to Scott Lang and team, this will definitely be a tough journey for our heroes. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and more, with the film releasing in theatres on February 17. 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Runtime for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly's Marvel Film Revealed - Check Inside!

Watch the Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

