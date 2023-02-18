The 2023 BAFTA awards are upon us and the best in film from last year is all set to be celebrated on this prestigious night. The awards show is all set to take place on February 20, and for those in UK, it will stream on BBC One while for those in US it will stream on BritBox. However, for the Indian crowd, the 76th BAFTA awards will stream exclusively at 12:30 am on February 20 on Lionsgate Play. BAFTA Awards 2023 Nominations: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once Garner Maximum Nominees - See Full List.

Check Out the Tweet:

A year in film... ✨ Celebrating our incredible nominees ahead of the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday at 7pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer or @BritBox_US if you're watching from the US. pic.twitter.com/ycIDPm0xl5 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)